The Ireland Utilities will begin hydrant flushing the week of 10/23/2023.

Hydrant flushing will last several weeks until all hydrants have been flushed.



Water will be safe to drink and if customers experience cloudy or discolored water, they are asked to run the cold water tap until it clears.

Customers should use their own discretion when doing laundry, as clothes may become discolored.

For more information please contact Ireland Utilities at 812-482-2015.