This is the first fall and winter virus season where vaccines are available for the three viruses responsible for most hospitalizations – COVID-19, RSV, and flu. For those wanting to protect themselves from one or all three of these viruses, the Dubois County Health Department (DCHD) is now offering all three vaccines on a daily basis.

COVID-19- The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against COVID-19 illness. This vaccine is only available to patients who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 8 weeks.DCHD has received updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for pediatric patients 6 months to 11 years old and Moderna for patients 12 years and older.

RSV- Individuals 60 and older are now eligible for the new Abrysvo RSV vaccination. If you are at higher risk of severe RSV disease this vaccine could help prevent serious illness.

FLU- Everyone 6 months and older is eligible for the flu vaccine. This vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza. DCHD has both high-dose (65+) and standard flu vaccines available.

Patients need to have their IDs and insurance information. Please bring your COVID-19 cards if available.

All three of these vaccines will remain available at the Dubois County Health Department from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is needed. The drive-thru option is offered for both Flu and COVID-19 to those 12 years of age and older.

Please contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7056 for any immunization questions you may have.