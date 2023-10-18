The 2023 Four Rivers Arts and Crafts Harvest Home Show is coming to the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds this weekend, October 21 and October 22!

This fantastic family event will feature over 200 booths of handcrafted and handmade items as well as great vendor demonstrations. In addition, there will be plenty of food and food trucks and bakery items to keep your belly full as you shop and browse the 4H Fairgrounds for whatever your heart desires.

Too much awesomeness to list in one post!

For more information, you can email fourriverscraftshow@gmail.com.

You may also visit their website www.4riversartsandcrafts.com or check them out on Facebook.

Saturday’s event runs from 9 AM to 4 PM EST while Sunday’s event runs from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The Dubois County 4H Fairgrounds is located on Highway 162 South just past Cedar Crest Intermediate School.