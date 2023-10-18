The Jasper Chamber of Commerce works with businesses, merchants, and industry to advance the civic, economic, industrial, professional, and cultural life in the City of Jasper and throughout Dubois County, Indiana.

Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day is TODAY, October 18, 2023, and here is some information about the Jasper Chamber and why you should support this great organization!

Chambers of Commerce have contributed to the economic life of Indiana for more than a century – and the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and its 400 members (representing over 12,000 employees) provide citizens with a strong business environment that increases employment, the retail trade and commerce, and industrial growth in order to make Jasper and Dubois County, Indiana a great place to live and to operate a business.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce. Incorporated in 1954, the Jasper Chamber encourages the growth of existing industries, services, and commercial businesses and encourages new firms and individuals to locate in our city & county.

By joining the Jasper Chamber, you make connections to possible clients, new business relationships and help to create a strong local economy. If a member makes a request of the Jasper Chamber, there are outlets and resources to connect them with to find an answer. That is the one great benefit of having a local chamber of commerce. The Jasper Chamber is local and knows the businesses and the community.

The Jasper Chamber not only connects businesses to other businesses, the Chamber builds dynamic business relationships with its members, and adds linkages to valuable community resources and information that is essential to maintaining a business. It’s a one-stop shop for business success and prosperity. If you utilize the Chamber’s assets: the chamber, the business, and the community all succeed. You can be part of this very active Chamber of Commerce – always in tune with its members and always seeking ways to promote community and improve the business climate of this area.

When you are seeking business advice, ways to connect with others, and affiliation with an organization that is trusted and respected in the community – The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is the place to go. The Chamber has ties to the Small Business Development Center, Indiana WorkOne, the Better Business Bureau, Indiana Main Street, Radius Indiana, Dubois Strong, Vincennes University-Jasper, Memorial Hospital, Jasper Jaycees, Heart of Jasper, Rotary Club, OCRA, Visit Dubois County, Community Foundation, City of Jasper and many other agencies throughout Dubois County and Indiana.

The Jasper Chamber partners with other organizations to provide programs and projects on a variety of topics. The goal of these programs is to update members on “hot topics” and give those members an opportunity to meet one another. Networking is key to communicating and the chamber encourages members to host and attend a Time Out From Business (after-hours networking event) and to become a Chamber Ambassador.

The Jasper Chamber is the first place many people come when they arrive in Jasper and Dubois County. Some of the services provided are information, directions, maps, relocation packets, workshops, business planning, tourist information, census and other statistical data, apartment and rental information, brochures, the weekly newsletter, connections with local, state, and federal lawmakers, Welcome to Jasper Directories and maps, and various lists and information.

Congrats to the Jasper Chamber of Commerce Inc. on celebrating 70 years of serving our community! For more information, please visit their website, JasperIN.org.