An accident yesterday occurred between 6th Street and Clay Street and sent one woman to the hospital.

According to JPD, Jennifer Lents was traveling E on 6th Street in a 2015 Ford Explorer when she entered the turning lane attempting to turn south on Clay Street. A 2004 Cadillac Deville driven by Karen Vanarsdale was traveling W on 6th Street and proceeded past the intersection of 6th St and Clay St.

Lents then attempted to turn south and the front bumper of her Ford Explorer collided with the driver’s side of Vanarsdale Cadillac.

Karen Vanarsdale was transported to Memorial Hospital for head and neck pain. Her 2004 Cadillac received about $7000 in damages while Lent’s refused treatment at the scene and her 2015 Ford Explorer received about $6000 in damages.