SHIP Holding Multiple Local Events to Help Hoosiers with Medicare Enrollment Dubois County Museum Soon Hosting its Annual Fall Family Harvest Day Jasper Public Library has announced its October list of events Local Dubois County Man to be Honored at Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet held by Boy Scouts of America Orange County Road Closure Announced
(Holland, IN) The town of Holland has issued notice to water and sewer customers who live South of Jackson Street, through 10524 South 720 West, of a boil order that will be effective until Friday. Customers in this area may also notice low water pressure due to a water line repair. Resident’s in the affected area will be informed of their boil order status with hangers placed on their homes. Officials say the boil order for those who are within the aforementioned perimeter will be in place until Friday.

An accident yesterday occurred between 6th Street and Clay Street and sent one woman to the hospital.

According to JPD, Jennifer Lents was traveling E on 6th Street in a 2015 Ford Explorer when she entered the turning lane attempting to turn south on Clay Street. A 2004 Cadillac Deville driven by Karen Vanarsdale was traveling W on 6th Street and proceeded past the intersection of 6th St and Clay St.

Lents then attempted to turn south and the front bumper of her Ford Explorer collided with the driver’s side of Vanarsdale Cadillac. 

Karen Vanarsdale was transported to Memorial Hospital for head and neck pain. Her 2004 Cadillac received about $7000 in damages while Lent’s refused treatment at the scene and her 2015 Ford Explorer received about $6000 in damages.

