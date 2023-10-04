FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) TODAY, Oct. 4. The national test will consist of two portions, testing EAS and WEA capabilities. Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET TODAY Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions through broadcast stations like those of Dubois County Broadcasting local stations WBDC WAXL and WJTS-. This will be the seventh nationwide EAS test.

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to consumer cell phones. This will be the third nationwide test, but the second test for all WEA-compatible cellular devices.

The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

The EAS portion of the test like those on this radio station is scheduled to last approximately one minute and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers. The test message will be similar to the regular monthly EAS test messages with which the public is familiar. It will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

All wireless phones should receive the message only once. The following can be expected from the nationwide WEA test. For consumers, the message that appears on their phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”