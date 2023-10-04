Mike Schum, 72, of Dale, passed away on Monday, October 2nd at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. Mike was born July 17, 1951, in Dale to Louis and Lucille (Hartz) Schum.

He married Judy Wilson on July 18, 1997, in Dale. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, rolling dice, walking his dog, telling jokes, and his 1972 Mustang, and tractors.

He is survived by his wife Judy Schum of Dale; two sons, Paul (Christine) Neyenhaus of Dale and Daniel Neyenhaus of Tell City; daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Harris of Troy; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; three sisters, Esther Gehlhausen of Ferdinand, Verena (Leo) Tretter of Ferdinand and Beverly (Kenny) Vowels of Evansville. Mike was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Schum, and five sisters, Rita Sitzman, Agnes Ubelhor, June Allicott, Jean Bates, and Christine in infancy.



Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home on Thursday, October 5th. Visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral from 4:00 ET until the time of services.

