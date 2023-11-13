Old National Bank earned the 2024 Military Friendly® Employer designation.

This designation is evaluated from both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.

ONB’s MVIN group is comprised of approximately 100 team members located in multiple markets throughout the Midwest and works together to create sustainable programs for transitioning veterans while providing team members who are military veterans, and their family members and supporters, with education, resources, and networking opportunities. A new mentoring program at ONB also pairs veterans with a member of the Executive Leadership Team, providing valuable work and life insights to both parties.

The Military Friendly® Company survey investigates and identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact; from hiring and career advancement to customer service and charitable investment.

Old National will be showcased among the 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine, and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

For more information on active and veteran military employment at Old National, go to oldnational.com/about-us/careers/active-military-veterans.