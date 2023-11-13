Family Roots Nursery will be holding a Spring Artisan Market to celebrate the 2024 solar eclipse.

The Spring Artisan Market will be held from Saturday, April 6th through Monday, April 8th, 2024, on the grounds of Family Roots Nursery in Dale.

This three-day event promises a diverse array of artisan vendors offering handcrafted treasures, from unique jewelry and art to bespoke home decor and more, a variety of delectable, locally sourced culinary delights, and the highlight of the event will be the unique opportunity to witness the occurrence of a solar eclipse. Family Roots Nursery will provide a designated viewing area for attendees to witness the awe-inspiring natural phenomenon safely and comfortably on April 8th, 2024.

One-day parking passes for the event are available online at familyrootsnursery.net.

Vendor spaces are still available and applications can also be found at familyrootsnursery.net.