Seven VU faculty and staff have been honored with Peer Recognition Awards for their extraordinary achievements, leadership, service, and dedication to the University.

The 2023 Peer Recognition Award recipients are:

Tony Cummins, Assistant Professor of Mathematics

Elizabeth Curtis, English Department Secretary

JoEllen Horne, Communication and Performing Arts Secretary

Cindy McHenry, Center for Health Sciences Custodial Maintenance Associate

Randi Menke, Chelsea Lawless Computer Lab Assistant

Traci Stephens, Health Information Management Assistant Professor

Janice Strange, Chelsea Lawless Computer Lab Assistant

VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson presented the 2023 recipients with their awards during a reception in the Shake Learning Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Peers nominate VU faculty and staff based on exemplary service and performance annually. The President’s Advisory Committee selects the recipients.