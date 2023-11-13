Holland is set to host a Christmas celebration called Stille Nacht.

Stille Nacht will be held at the Commons in Holland on Saturday, December 2nd.

The event will kick off with a parade with Santa starting at 3:30 PM. Those who will be taking part in the parade should meet up at the Medical Center at 3 PM and can decorate ATVs, 4X4s, Gators, Golf Carts, and Lawnmowers. Awards and prizes for those in the parade will be given out at 4 PM at the commons for Best Festive, Best Children’s Theme, Best Religious, and Best German Theme.

From 4 to 6 PM, the Children’s Holiday Village will be open and offering face painting, hot chocolate, popcorn, egg nog, holiday custard, cookie decorating, ornament making, cup decorating, and coloring pages.

Starting at 4:30 PM, food will be served from the Holland Kiwanis Booth, including hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, cookies, and drinks, with free will donations.

From 4:30 to 6 PM, songs of the season will be played by David Underwood.

From 4:30 to 5:30 attendees can get pictures with Santa on the red swing, as well as purchase cinnamon rolls, German strip coffee cakes, T-shirts, and keepsake ornaments.

At 5 PM the tree lighting and dedication ceremony will take place.

All times are Eastern Standard Time.