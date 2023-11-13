Latest News

Salem Church in Huntingburg is inviting the public to attend and participate in “A Night in Bethlehem” on Saturday, December 2nd at 6 PM.

This event will follow the Huntingburg Christmas Parade that event and walking may enter the church to experience the town of Bethlehem on the night Jesus was born.

You can meet the Roman guards, visit the marketplace in Bethlehem, participate in the crafts and activities of the day, and even fill your belly with delicious treats. And finally, you can visit the Nativity scene to witness what Christmas is all about.

This event is free to all.

The Salem United Church of Christ is located at 202 E 4th Street.

