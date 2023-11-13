Shortly after 11:30 AM on Monday, November 13, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a crash involving a tri-axle tractor just west of Huntingburg.

According to the DCSO, the triaxle was hauling a load of rock and traveling westbound on State Road 64 when it tried to avoid a collision with a car that suddenly made a turn.

The truck would hit a guardrail and ricocheted itself into another guardrail before the truck completely rolled over on itself, losing a load of gravel in the process.

No injuries were reported in the crash and the Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene with the clean-up of the loose gravel.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available to us.

State Road 64 was closed for a brief period of time as the clean-up ensued.