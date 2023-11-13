The Dubois Branch Library has announced its December 2023 list of events.

The Dubois Branch Library would like to note that they will be closed on Monday, December 25th, and Tuesday, December 26th for Christmas.

Tuesdays in December from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 10-18. Enjoy snacks, crafts, and games after school.

Wednesdays in December at 9 am – Geri-Fit – lightweight training for seniors. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library. There will be no Geri-Fit on Dec 27th.

Fridays in December at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues.

family to meet and even touch amazing animals. No registration is required, but seating is limited, so arrive early. Monday, December 4 all day – Sock and Cookie Day – wear your craziest socks into the library

and ribbons to a wreath form. Registration is required. Wednesday, December 6 at 6:00 pm – Snowman Ornament craft for ages 6 and up. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Paint a snowman face and attach earmuffs. Registration is required.

Friday, December 8 at 6:30 pm – Celtic Christmas Concert with Emily Ann Thompson. Ring in

fluff then dye it. Keep it for yourself or give it as a gift. Registration is required. Wednesday, December 13 at 5:30 pm – Snowman Door Hanger craft for adults ages 17 and up. Paint

You must have a ticket to attend the Author Talk. Tickets are free but must be picked up at the library. Call the library for more information. Monday, December 18 at 6pm – Colorburst Bear craft for kids ages 3 and up. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Stuff a bear with fluff then color him with dye. Registration is required.

Thursday, December 21 all day – Crossword Puzzle Day – Drop by the library for some

stories, activities, crafts, and more. No registration is required. Friday, December 22 from 2:30 to 3:30 – Lego Club for ages 4 and up. Children under 8 must be

accompanied by an adult. Design and build your own unique Lego creations. No registration is required. Thursday, December 28 all day – Card Playing Day – Visit the library to learn and play all kinds

of card games.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the library calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois

Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

Dubois Library hours are Mon & Wed. 10-8, Tues. & Thurs. 10-6, Fri. 10-5, and Sat. 10-2.