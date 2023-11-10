When ZIPMED in Jasper closed its doors earlier this summer it left a vacancy in the Dubois County communities as an alternative to those long lines at Memorial Hospital’s ER or the Memorial Urgent Care Facility located in Huntingburg. Fortunately, residents of Dubois and surrounding counties will not have to wait much longer as a new Urgent Care facility will be moving into the old Family Video building located at 607 W 6th Street in Jasper and is expected to be open by early Spring of next year.

Mercy Urgent Care currently has walk-in clinics in Newburgh, as well as two clinics located in both Evansville and Owensboro.

All of the services you’d expect to find at an Urgent Care Clinic will be offered including DOT and pre-employment physicals, urine drug testing, COVID-19 Rapid Testing, HIV and STD Testing, Flu Shots, on-site X-rays, and more with only an average wait time of 16 minutes.

Mercy Urgent Care clinics are open 7 AM-7 PM CST but at this time it’s unknown what their hours will be for this new facility here in Jasper.

Most insurances will be accepted here at the new Jasper location including Medicaid, Medicare, Anthem, Human, Aetna, SIHO, Advantage Health Plan, CIGNA, Tricare, and more.

Mercy Urgent Care is currently hiring NPs, XRAY Techs, and MAs to fill the Jasper location.

Please visit www.mercyurgentcare.com for more details.