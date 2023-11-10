Verna B. Goller, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Verna was born in Crystal, Indiana, on March 1, 1928, to George and Amelia (Harder) Braun. She married John H. Goller on February 9, 1946, in St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Dubois Crossroads, in Dubois, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2004.

She was a homemaker and had worked at 3-D and Wal-Mart.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Crossroads in Dubois, Indiana, and WELCA.

Verna enjoyed gardening, flowers, traveling with her husband, cooking, listening to music, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are twin daughters, Sharon and Karen Goller, two sons, Jerry Goller and Randy Goller, all of Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sisters, Elsie Seitz and Alma Goller, and one brother, Robert Braun.

A funeral service for Verna B. Goller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Crossroads in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Fleece will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 12:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Crossroads or to a favorite charity.

