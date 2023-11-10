Kimball International’s Chaddy seating solution was awarded the Best in Show Product Innovation Award at this year’s EDspaces, Designing the Future of Education Show.

EDspaces and Learning By Design Magazine host the Product Innovation Awards program which recognizes Best in Class Product Designs for learning environments. Through an on-site evaluation at EDspaces and a prior online submittal, a panel of education industry professionals review and evaluate products based on a demonstrated rigor in design for education environments, aesthetics, innovation, sustainability, academic and emotional impact, and much more.

Chaddy was designed to offer extreme flexibility and versatility along with exceptional comfort. It has flip, nest, and stack capabilities that can be utilized by students and faculty to create dynamic spaces that are practical and comfortable. The sleek profile, beveled seat contours, and optional tablet arm create a combination of style, comfort, and performance for learning environments.

The optional tablet arm can be added to the left or right side making it inclusive of all learners, environments, and learning styles. Its translucent, cross-woven 100% nylon mesh back allows daylight and ventilation to pass through, keeping users cool and supported while creating an airy aesthetic.

Available in static or mobile options, Chaddy features a flex back, which reclines 7° and adds unexpected comfort and ergonomic support. Chaddy can stack up to four high for increased storage flexibility and space management.