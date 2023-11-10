Latest News

The Huntingburg Eagles Aerie #3335 is hosting a fall raffle event.

This fall raffle is open to the public and will be held on Sunday, November 19th, from 11 AM to 4 PM at the Huntingburg Eagles building, located at 708 East 6th Street in Huntingburg.

BBQ or plain pork dinners will be sold for $12 and will be served from noon until they run out of the dinners. They will also be offering cheeseburgers, chili, and baked goods.

At the event, there will be grab bags, a basket auction, and a raffle. The raffle will be drawn at 4 PM.

On By Celia Neukam

