Gary Lynn Howe, age 75, of Eckerty, IN passed away on November 7, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 27, 1948, to Lloyd James Howe and Maggie Catherine (Mitchell) Howe in Eckerty, IN.

Gary is an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired pipefitter. He owned and worked Gary’s Lawn and Garden garage and was an avid collector of many things, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge 719 and VFW Post 6160.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Micheal James Howe, and his siblings Donnie Howe, Pauline Cummins, Dolly Mason, Jessie Hensley, Ed Howe, Kenny Howe, Linda Wright, and Jerry Howe.

Gary is survived by his wife of 49 years Sharon (Adkins) Howe, his son Chris (Jenny) Howe, and his grandchildren; Quigley, Warren, Livvy Howe, and Cloey Howe.

Cremation was chosen per Gary’s wishes.

A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.

