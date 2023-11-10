Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute is set to take over the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage for

our New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets range from $40 for balcony

seats, $45 for main-level seating, and $50 for up-front main-level seating. Doors open at 7:00 PM.

The evening will kick off with some laughs when comedian Clint Hall who grew up in rural Indiana, takes

to the stage at 8:00 PM. The music will follow at 8:30 when Rinn Duin brings their elegant and powerful

rock ‘n’ roll force to the theatre. This band brings a fresh perspective to the genre, and they promise to

captivate fans and music enthusiasts alike with their unique blend of talent and stage presence. Finally,

Thunderstruck will take over at 10:15 PM and bring in the new year with pure rock ‘n’ roll!

In addition to sharing the evening with Thunderstruck, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to check out the last

of the 2023 Next Act, Inc. shows and our 2024 season tickets as the new season is already heating up!

The Classic Rock Experience will rock The Astra on Saturday, November 11, the Polar Express will be

shown on Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 PM, and Christmas Vacation will be screened on Saturday,

December 16. Tickets and information on upcoming shows can be found at www.AstraTheater.com.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357

seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft

and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase