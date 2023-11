This Saturday, December 2nd, the City of Washington will host their 2023 Christmas Parade. In preparation for this, the city announced on its Facebook page that no parking will be allowed from 5 PM to 7 PM EST on Main Street from HWY 57 East to N.E. 7th Street and from HWY 57 West to Meridian Street.

The city of Washington also stated that violaters of this would be towed at their own expense.