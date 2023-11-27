The next Dubois County Entrepreneurs & Innovators event is set to be held on Wednesday, December 6th.
The evening will start at 5:30 at the Current Blend Co-Working Space in Huntingburg and will conclude with a walk to Yard Goat Artisan Ales for networking and their Spreading Hoptimism Fundraiser to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County, Inc.
The schedule for the event is:
5:30 pm | Sarah Flamion, speaking on an overview of Current Blend and available buildings for sale or lease in downtown Huntingburg
5:45 pm | Ed Cole, speaking on Dubois Strong Enterprise Loan Fund
5:55 pm | Nick Stevens, from Old National Bank speaking about how to get a small business loan from a bank
6:20 pm | Virginia Caudill, IN Small Business Development, Rural Navigator, speaking on ISBDC Small Business Services Overview
6:30 pm | Walk to Yard Goat Artisan Ales for Networking and Spreading Hoptimism Fundraiser
To RSVP for this Dubois County Entrepreneurs & Innovators event, email sgray@duboisstrong.com.