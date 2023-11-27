Kris E. Blessinger, age 54, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Kris was born in Jasper, Indiana, on November 25, 1969, to Edward and Donna (Mundy) Blessinger.

He was self-employed and was the former owner of Blessinger Automotive.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church, Celestine Community Club, and the Jasper Moose.

Kris loved attending Stock car races and had previously been a part of Bayer Racing Team. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his fiancé, Grenny Cannon, Celestine, IN, his stepfather, Ed Denu, Birdseye, IN, seven children, Klint (Rachel) Blessinger, Celestine, IN, Sydney (Brad) Haase, St. Henry, IN, Kristin (fiancé Kaleb Hill) Blessinger, Princeton, IN, Gabbi Blessinger, Jasper, IN, Karter Blessinger, Celestine, IN, Kooper Blessinger, Celestine, IN, Kaizley Blessinger, Celestine, IN, three grandchildren, Kennedy and Raylee Blessinger, and Carson Haase, one brother, Kyle Blessinger, Jasper, IN, one half-brother, Zach (Ariel) Denu, Bristow, IN, two step sisters, Delana Hobbs, Ferdinand, IN, and Kim Rust, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kris E. Blessinger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, at St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

