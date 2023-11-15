Latest News

On Wednesday, November, 14th, at 7:06 p.m. Deputy Logan Lashbrook conducted a traffic stop on a White 2019 Jeep for speeding on US 41 near County Road 550 South. 

Deputy Lashbrook during the stop detected the odor of Marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and began a roadside drug investigation. 

Once the investigation was complete, the driver 38-year-old Timothy Ray of Evansville was taken into custody.

Ray was booked into the Gibson County Jail and is facing charges of Possession of a Schedule II drug, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Device to Interfere with a Drug Screen.  He has since posted a $650 bond.

