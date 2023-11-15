

On November 15, 2023 at approximately 6:42am, the Dubois County Sheriffs Office was dispatched to a personal injury accident with entrapment on State Road 162 just south of Old State Road 162.

Upon deputies’ arrival, it was determined that the driver of Vehicle 1 was traveling northbound on SR 162 when he allegedly fell asleep causing his vehicle to travel left of center and sideswipe Vehicle 2, which was traveling south on SR 162. The impact of the accident caused Vehicle 1 to go into a spin and continue north, striking Vehicle 3, which was traveling south behind Vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 came to a final rest off the east side of SR 162, facing east. Vehicle 2 came to a final rest on the west shoulder of State Road 162, facing south, while Vehicle 3 came to

final rest in the southbound lane of State Road 162, facing south.

Two of the three drivers were transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital for treatment, while the third

driver refused treatment on scene.

Driver of Vehicle 1: Brady L. Lizana of Cannelton, IN. (2019 Chevy Cruze), given citation for driving left of center

Driver of Vehicle 2: Rolando Diaz of Jasper, IN. (2008 Volvo Semi with trailer)

Driver of Vehicle 3: Chery Martineau of Evansville, IN. (2010 Volkswagen Routon),

given a citation for a learner’s permit violation.

The Dubois County Sheriffs Office was assisted on scene by the St. Anthony Fire Department/First Responders, Memorial Hospital EMS, Ferdinand Police Department, Bergs Wrecker Service, Uebelhor and Sons Wrecker Service and Ruxers Heavy Truck Wrecker Service. State Road 162 was down to one lane for approximately an hour and a half and has since been reopened.