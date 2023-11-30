An Evansville woman is behind bars for drug possession after stealing from a donation bin.

According to the Evansville Police Department, they were patrolling on Washington Avenue on Wednesday, not far from Washington Square Mall when they spotted a woman, later identified as 31-year-old Kassandra Lamar from Evansville, and another man taking items from a donation bid behind the Mall.

After speaking with both individuals, EPD stated they could smell burnt marijuana coming from the suspect’s vehicle. After searching the car, EPD found two meth pipes along with marijuana in Lamar’s pockets. Lamar informed police that she received the meth pipes from her friend.

Officers soon discovered that Kassandra Lamar had a warrant out for her arrest.

Lamar was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of drug and paraphernalia possession, as well as a charge for the warrant.