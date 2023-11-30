The Dubois County General Election saw multiple seats and positions up for grabs on November 7th of this year. In the closest race in Dubois County, the Jasper City Council’s 4th District saw Democrat incumbent Dave Hurst lose to Republican Vince Helming by just two votes: 255 to 257.

Now, the Dubois County Democratic Party has filed a petition to recount the votes in the city council district which includes the Bainbridge 4S and Bainbridge 4N townships. The Dubois Circuit Court has officially set the date and time for the recount to occur on Friday, December 15th at 9AM EST, at the Dubois County Annex.

The official order of this recount commission was made by Dubois Circut Court Judge, Nathan Verkamp earlier today. (11/30/2023)

The Dubois County Sheriff and Dubois County Clerk will also be attending this recount, as per the official order.

See the original release on this recount here.