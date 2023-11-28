In the General Election on November 7th, Dubois County saw multiple seats and positions up for grabs that night. In the closest race in Dubois County, the Jasper City Council’s 4th District saw Democrat incumbent Dave Hurst lose to Republican Vince Helming by just two votes: 255 to 257.

Now the Dubois County Democratic Party has filed a petition to recount the votes in the city council district which includes the Bainbridge 4S and Bainbridge 4N townships. The Dubois Circuit Court will have to set a day for the recount of the ballots to occur, however, under Indiana law the recounting of ballots from a general election must be completed by no later than December 20th.

The Democratic Party of Dubois County has publicly stated that while they trust the voting systems here with a race being decided by only two votes they had to be certain.