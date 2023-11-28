[Huntingburg, Indiana] –Multi-Platinum Country StarTRACE ADKINS will headline the 4th Annual Red, White, & Brauen (RWB) Music Festival on Saturday, August 24, 2024. The event, presented by Shoe Sensation and produced by Rally Point Events, will move to a NEW location, League Stadium in Huntingburg, Indiana, in 2024. The Kentucky Headhunters, War Hippies, and Tyler Reese Tritt complete the lineup for the festival, which has quickly become an annual staple event in Southern Indiana.

An Earlybird ticket PRESALE begins Friday, December 1, at 9 am EST. Sign up at RWBMusicFest.com to receive the password. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Saturday, December 2, at 9 am EST (No password required). Earlybird pricing ($5 off per ticket) is available December 1 through December 10. Tickets may be purchased at www.RWBMusicFest.com and OnTapTickets.com.

Tickets start at just $50 ($45 with EarlyBird Pricing) and are available as Field GA, Stadium Reserved, and Stadium GA. The event is ALL AGES. All guests must have a ticket. Tickets are expected to sell fast. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets ASAP as seating is limited.

Rally Point Events President Lance Yearby said, “We are excited for this to be Rally Point Events’ 5th Anniversary. With that, we couldn’t think of a better person to headline RWB than Trace. Trace Adkins performed in Iraq 15 years ago for the 1-163rd. Joel Matherly and I, both of the 1-163rd, formed Rally Point Events. It was designed to raise funds to help the veterans and to assist those of the 1-163rd after many losses at home from PTSD. This is a perfect way to recognize Rally Point Events 5th year.”

Yearby continued, “We moved the event to League Stadium for many cost savings benefits and trying to provide shade for guests. Also, we have access to more resources and increased capacity to facilitate the event’s growth. This move was well thought out and made to benefit the financial growth of our Organization, serve the community, and provide the absolute best possible experience for fans.

Jay Baker, Chairman of Red, White, and Brauen Music Fest, added, “It’s an integral part of our mission that we continue to impact our community positively. To that end, we’re proud that, in partnership with the Jasper Optimist Club, proceeds from RWB Music Fest are used to provide shoes for Kids in need through the Kicks for Kids program in Dubois County, Indiana.

LEAGUE STADIUM is located at 203 South Cherry Street in Huntingburg, Indiana.



Gates Open at 4:00 pm EDT with the show starting at 5:00 pm EDT.

Visit RWBMusicFest.com for more information.