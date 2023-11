Footage from a previously shot 27 Topics episode, where instead of the typical interview format, Stephanie Bolling from the Tri-County YMCA did a sitting exercise for everyone at home to follow along with. Although it may have not been intentional, this eventually lead to our current programming today, as we broadcast YMCA Morning Energizers daily at 9:30AM EST.

