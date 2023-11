In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Ruger Kerstiens and Kabrea Robling to talk about what the Young Professional Network of Southern Indiana is, their upcoming Gala fundraiser, and other events they host to not only connect the young people of our community, but to raise money for non-for-profts in our area.

Visit them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YPNSI/

Stock media provided by Pond5.