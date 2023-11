Footage from the 1999 line-up for the Jasper Strassenfest Talentspiel, or talent show, hosted annually by WJTS TV-27, which features 101 Country’s Brian “Beezer” Schwenk as the MC of the event.

Digitized via VHS tape.

