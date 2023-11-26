Delphine J. Knies, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:22 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023, at St Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Delphine was born in Celestine, Indiana on February 25, 1927, to George and Caroline (Schnell) Heldman. She married Earl H. Knies on July 9, 1949, in St. Celestine Catholic Church and remained a long-term resident of Celestine, Indiana. Earl preceded her in death on July 22, 2016.

She was a homemaker. Delphine enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of St. Isidore Parish in Celestine.

She is survived by three daughters; Audrey Haas, Carmel, IN, Valerie (Brian) Thompson, Celestine, IN, Sarah (Brian) Kidd, Chicago, IL, two sons; Stan (Dino) Knies, Jasper, IN, Don (Sharon) Knies, Jasper, IN, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one sister; Lucille Blume, and one brother, Cletus Heldman.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by one grandson; Isaac Frank, two son-in-laws; Skip Place and Cal Haas, three sisters; Alberta Knies, Leona Kluemper, and Margaret Schroering, and three brothers; Raymond, Joe, and Barnabas Heldman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Delphine J. Knies will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at St. Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Isidore Parish and its cemetery fund or the Celestine Fire Department.

