As of 11:41 AM on Sunday, November 26th, 2023, the Silver Alert for Sequoia Taylor has been canceled.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing St. Joseph County Minor.

This Silver Alert is in reference to the Mishawaka Police Department investigating the disappearance of 12-year-old Sequoia Taylor.

Sequoia is missing from Mishawaka, which is 144 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, November 25th, 2023.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Her description is a black female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, black hair with blue braids with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white and red shirt, black pants, and white Crocs.

If you have any information on Sequoia Taylor, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1681 or 911.