Ruth A. Harkness, 80, of Odon, Indiana, passed from this life and entered eternity on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the Memorial Health & Health Care Center in Jasper, IN. She was born on December 10, 1942, to Othmar and Florence (Lechner) Hurst. On September 2, 1961, Ruth married James D. Harkness.

Ruth was a member of the Odon Christian Church. She worked for NWSC as a logistics management specialist for 20 years. Ruth was a wonderful cook and grandma, who enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She also liked golf and playing cards. Traveling was an adventure for Ruth, and she thoroughly enjoyed spending warm winters in Sebring, Florida.

Surviving family members who cherish Ruth’s memories include two sons, Benjamin (Diana) Harkness II and Gregory Harkness of Odon; four grandchildren, Chelsea (Bryan) Smith, Drew (Rachel) Harkness, Amanda Harkness, and Taylor Harkness: four great-grandchildren, Piper Smith, Adria Smith, Tinley LaFree and Lola Harkness; and a sister, Mary Senninger of Jasper.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three brothers, Donnie, Kenny, and Charlie Hurst.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 27th, 2023, at the Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon, with Brian Stuffle and Tom Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery of Odon.

The visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 27th, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Village Christian Care in Odon, with envelopes available at the funeral home.

Arrangements and care were entrusted to Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon, Indiana.