The City of Owensboro announced this weekend that the annual “Energy on Ice” that normally opens during Thanksgiving Week has been pushed back to December 1st.

“Energy on Ice” is a 80×60 foot man-made ice rink that is open to the public for ice-skating and is a very popular attraction in the City of Owensboro.

Admission to the skating rink costs just $5 and is open on Friday and Saturday evenings until 9PM CST and Sundays until 7PM CST.

The rink is located behind the Owensboro Convention Center and the last day for skating will be December 30th.

No reason was given for the delayed opening.