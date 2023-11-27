Latest News

The Celebration Singers Community Choir is pleased to announce its 2023 Christmas concert schedule. Featuring approximately 60 singers from Dubois, Spencer, and Pike Counties, the all-volunteer choir will present four FREE concerts in December. Including both Sacred and Secular Christmas music selections, these one-hour concerts are sure to warm the heart. The public is cordially invited to attend.

At 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2nd, the choir will be at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 341 E 10th St, Ferdinand.

At 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 3rd, the choir will be at First Baptist Church, 3556 Portersville Rd, Jasper.

At 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central) on Sunday, December 10th, the choir will be at St. Meinrad Catholic Church, 19630 N 4th St, St. Meinrad.

At 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 17th, the final 2023 Christmas concert will be presented at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 5535 E Vine St, Dubois.

While there is no admission charge, free-will donations will be gratefully accepted at the conclusion of each concert to help defray the non-profit choir’s expenses.

Additional information about the choir is available at celebrationsingers.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/TheCelebrationSingers

