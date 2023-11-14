Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced the promotion of Trooper Andrew T. Beaver to the position of Corporal for the Bloomington District.

Corporal Beaver earned this promotion through a competitive selection process and will serve as district duty officer for the Bloomington District as well as regional duty officer for the Regional Dispatch Center which serves the Bloomington, Jasper, and Evansville Districts.

Corporal Beaver is a native of Martinsville and a 2004 graduate of Martinsville High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served in Chinhae, South Korea from 2004-2006 and with Strike Fighter Squadron TWO on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) from 2006-2008. Following four years of active duty, Corporal Beaver joined the United States Naval Reserves and completed a nine-month deployment to Kabul, Afghanistan in 2010. He is a graduate of the 72nd Indiana State Police Academy in 2012 and was assigned to the Jasper District where his primary duty assignment was Martin County.

While at the Jasper District, Corporal Beaver served as a Field Training Officer, a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon, and a member of the South Zone Honor Guard Team. He currently resides in Loogootee with his wife, Miranda, and three children.