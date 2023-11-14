Alene T. Berg, age 78, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.



Alene was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 14, 1945, to Frank and Lorena (Schneider) Greener. She married Larry J. Berg on November 14, 1970, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2020.



Alene retired from JOFCO after many years of service.



She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, St. Anthony Community Center, and the St. Anthony Conservation Club.



She enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, going to the casino with her husband, playing cards, on the farm, observing birds and squirrels, pet cats and dogs, and spending time with family.



She is survived by two children; DeeAnn (Brian) Henke and Jason Berg, and three grandchildren; Kelsey and Cole Henke, and Baylie Berg.



Preceding her in death besides her husband are three brothers; Ralph Greener, Harold Greener, and Kenny Greener.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alene T. Berg will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in St. Anthony Catholic Church of Padua in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.



Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, St Jude’s Hospital, or to a favorite charity.



