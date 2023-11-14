Dubois County Community Meal will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Feast.

The Thanksgiving feast will be held on Thursday, November 23rd, at two locations and will be served from 11 AM to 1 PM or until food is gone.

For the feast Dine-In, Drive-Through, or Delivery is available and no reservations will be accepted for the drive-through.

The two locations for the event will be St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, with entrance at the North Main Parking Lot and Dine-In at the Cafeteria, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper with Drive-Through Behind the Former Tenth Street School, and Dine-In at Kundek Hall

The menu will include turkey and gravy, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, and pie. More options may be available if you dine in. The food is free but donations will be accepted.

Persons with disabilities and shut-ins can request delivery by contacting your nearest parish. St. Mary’s Catholic Church can be contacted at 812-683-2372, and St. Joseph Catholic Church can be called at 812-482-1805.