Best Home Furnishings presented a check to the Memorial Hospital Foundation totaling $4,000 to aid patients through the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center and Women’s Center Restricted Funds.

Every Wednesday throughout October, employees at Best Home Furnishings locations were encouraged to wear a pink shirt. For each pink shirt worn, $2 was added to the organization’s total donation amount.

The donations provided to the Women’s Center Restricted Funds will be used to pay for mammograms for patients in financial need who likely wouldn’t get one otherwise. The Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center funds will be used to assist patients with medical costs associated with their cancer diagnosis.