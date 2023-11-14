Memorial Hospital has announced two programs being offered in December.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center offers a support group, “Check-In Time” for breastfeeding moms.

This “Check-In Time” program allows new and experienced breastfeeding moms to have open discussions with Certified Lactation Consultants while also including weight checks for the baby, mom-to-mom support, and mom and baby transitions at home such as pumping and returning to work as well as adding solids.

December’s “Check-In Time” will be held on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023 from 4:45 to 5:45 PM in the Board Conference Room ABC at Memorial Hospital, located at 800 West 9th Street.

Moms are encouraged to bring their baby anytime throughout the hour to get weighed and/or to bring their breast pump to check the pressure. No pre-registration is required.

For more information on this group, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org or call the OB Lactation Service at 812-996-0383.

Holy Family Center for Life Fertility Care Program is offering a free informational session on the Creighton Model FertilityCare System of natural family planning techniques.

The Creighton Model FertilityCare System is based upon a couple’s knowledge and understanding of their naturally occurring phases of fertility and infertility and has been proven to help couples struggling with infertility to achieve pregnancy, or to avoid pregnancy.

The cost for the introductory session is free. The full program includes materials and up to 8 follow-up sessions. The next program begins December 10th.

For more information about the FertilityCare program, including the full program price, or to register, contact the Holy Family Center for Life Fertility Care Program at 812-421-2030.