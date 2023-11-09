Legacy Living Jasper is hosting its first annual Cookies for Santa Decorating Kit Fundraiser.

The cookie decorating kits to be sold for the fundraiser cost $8 for a half dozen, or $15 for a dozen and include plain sugar cookies, red and green icing, and red and green sprinkles. All proceeds will go towards Ireland Elementary School students with negative meal balances.

Ordering cookie decorating kits from the fundraiser can be done from now until Friday, December 1st, 2023. You can order cookie kits by calling 812-559-0200, texting 812-639-5947, or by email at kyleigh@legacyliving.biz. It should be noted Legacy Living Jasper will only be taking cash payments.

The decorating kits can be picked up on Friday, December 22nd, from 8 AM to 7 PM at Legacy Living Jasper, located at 1850 West State Road 56 in Jasper. Legacy Living Jasper will also deliver the cookie kits on Thursday, December 21st, to businesses in Jasper and Ireland that have purchased 5 or more kits.