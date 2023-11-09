Latest News

A Gibson County Man is Facing Battery Charges.

On November 9th, 2023, at approximately 12:39 p.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch advised Deputy Bryan Small and Sheriff Bruce Vanoven of a possible battery in progress on Town Hall Street in Patoka. 

Upon arriving at the scene Deputy Small located all parties involved and conducted an investigation into the incident. 

At the conclusion of his investigation 31-year-old Jesse Bullington of Patoka was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail and was charged with Battery with a Prior Unrelated Conviction. He remains in custody on a $750 bond.

On By Celia Neukam

