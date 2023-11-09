Select Indiana State Park properties will soon be closed temporarily for controlled deer management hunts.



Each hunt runs two days and the first hunt is Monday, Nov. 13th, and Tuesday, Nov. 14th. The second is to be held on Monday, Nov. 27, and Tuesday, Nov. 28. The participating state park properties will close to the general public on the evening before each of the two hunts.



Participating state park properties are Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, O’Bannon Woods, Ouabache, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks; Raccoon State Recreation Area; and Cave River Valley Natural Area, which is managed by Spring Mill State Park.



These state park properties will re-open the morning after each two-day hunt. All other Indiana state park properties will be open and operate under normal hours. Only individuals selected from the draw may participate at any site.



A full report on the 2022 deer management hunts is available at dnr.IN.gov/state-parks/files/sp-2022-deer-management-reduction-results.pdf. The 2023 report will be available in March 2024.



Information regarding 2024 state park deer management hunts, including online applications, will be available next summer at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The application deadline is usually in mid-August of the year in which the hunts are to take place.