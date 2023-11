The City of Huntingburg has announced its office closures for Veterans Day.

The City of Huntingburg offices will be closed on Friday, November 10th, 2023, in observance of Veterans Day and offices will reopen on Monday, November 13th at 8:00 a.m.

For more information, contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development at 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.