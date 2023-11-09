A High-Speed Chase in Clark County Leaves One Man Behind Bars, an Officer Injured, and One Driver Fatality.

A preliminary investigation reveals that shortly after Midnight on Tuesday, Scott County Deputies were in pursuit of a silver Acura passenger car on I-65 southbound. The vehicle reportedly fled at more than 110 miles per hour as the pursuit continued south into Clark County.

Near the 9-mile marker, the Acura struck Stop Stick tire deflation devices set up by troopers from the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg; however, the driver continued south.

As the pursuit reached the 3.6-mile marker, the Acura collided with an Indiana State Police car, and both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. The trooper was injured and temporarily entrapped in his car.

The suspect driver, later identified as 27-year-old Dylin Lee Taylor of Charlestown, Indiana, fled on foot and jumped off the interstate onto US 31. Taylor was later located inside a bus near the Sportsdrome Speedway. Troopers arrested Dylin Taylor after he was medically cleared and incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.

Officers during the investigation discovered an adult female and a child were onboard the Acura during the pursuit. Ambulances transported both to local hospitals for minor injuries.

The injured trooper was transported to University Hospital, where doctors treated him for a head injury. He was later released.

After the initial crash at the 3.6-mile marker, all I-65 southbound lanes were blocked, and traffic reached a standstill. Approximately ten minutes later, a southbound UPS semi-truck collided with the rear of a second semi-truck, and its trailer stopped in the backup. The driver of the UPS truck was killed in the crash, and a co-driver asleep in the UPS truck’s sleeper birth was rushed to University Hospital with serious injuries.

An ISP crash reconstruction team was called to the scene, and I-65 southbound remained closed until approximately 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. That crash is still under investigation, and the family of the UPS driver killed in Tuesday’s fatal crash has been notified. The deceased driver has been identified as 25-year-old Patrick Dene Harvey of Brownsburg.

Taylor is facing charges of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury, Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle and causing serious bodily injury, Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness with aggressive driving, Resisting Law Enforcement with vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement, Reckless driving causing bodily injury, Driving While Suspended, and Criminal Recklessness.