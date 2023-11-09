A Fort Branch man is facing nearly a dozen charges in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

On Wednesday it was reported by the Gibson County Sheriff’s office that 36-year-old Justin Alvey of Fort Branch was charged with residential entry, vehicle theft, drug possession, DUI, and resisting arrest along with other charges.

Deputies responded to a call from a Fort Branch residence about a stolen vehicle and spotted the stolen SUV when en route to investigate.

The vehicle was pulled over and Justin Alvey was arrested. In the vehicle police found methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and a hypodermic needle in Alvey’s possession.