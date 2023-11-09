The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced restrictions for State Road 66 in Warrick County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, November 14th, crews will begin the second phase of an intersection improvement project at State Road 66 and Epworth Road. Eastbound and westbound traffic on State Road 66 will be restricted to two lanes in both directions. All lanes will be reduced to a 10’ width restriction.

Left turns from westbound State Road 66 to southbound Epworth Road will not be allowed. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to make this movement. An additional right turn lane will be added to S.R. 66 eastbound to southbound Epworth Road.

A wide load detour is in place during this phase of the project. The official wide load detour is I-69 to State Road 62 to State Road 261. The intersection improvement project is projected to be completed in May 2024.