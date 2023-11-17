Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s lactation consultants are offering free walk-in, infant weight checks every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of the month from 9 to 11 AM.

Lactation consults will also be available by appointment if needed and can be contacted at 812-996-0383.

The weight checks will be held in the First Level Conference Room. You can find the First Level Conference Room by entering the main entrance of the hospital and stopping at the information desk. Signs will be posted directing you to the location across from the outpatient lab.