Latest News

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is Offering Free Wednesday Baby Weight Checks Home Instead Urges Community to Help Spread Holiday Cheer With The Be a Santa to a Senior Program Jasper Elementary Recognized as a Top 5 ESEA Distinguished School Shop Small Business Saturday at Family Roots for the “Rooted Artisan Market” November 25 Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Ranked in U.S. News Best Schools

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s lactation consultants are offering free walk-in, infant weight checks every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of the month from 9 to 11 AM.

Lactation consults will also be available by appointment if needed and can be contacted at 812-996-0383.

The weight checks will be held in the First Level Conference Room. You can find the First Level Conference Room by entering the main entrance of the hospital and stopping at the information desk. Signs will be posted directing you to the location across from the outpatient lab.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post